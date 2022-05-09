Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old boy missing from Salem, police say

article

Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy who they said was abducted from Salem County.

The alert was first shared around 4 p.m. Monday for reports of a ‘child abduction emergency.’

Authorities shared information about a woman who they described as a ‘child abduction suspect’ and a 4-year-old boy.

The boy was last spotted at the Cedar Grove Apartments in Salem City.

The Amber Alert was canceled about an hour after it was issued.

Authorities in Delaware said the suspect was taken into custody by officers from the New Castle County Police Department.