Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl taken in stolen vehicle left running in Newark parking lot

An Amber Alert was issued for a one-year-old girl after the car she was in was reportedly stolen in Newark, Delaware.

New Castle County Police said the car, a gray 2010 Nissan Altima was in a 7-Eleven parking lot on South Gerald Drive, in Newark, about 5:30 Wednesday evening, when the car was parked and running.

A man wearing a gray hoodie, a black jacket and camo pants jumped into the front seat and drove off, with the child in the backseat, according to authorities.

The child was said to be wearing a pink Nike jacket, purple and black pants and black boots. Her hair was up in ponytails.

The car has a Delaware tag of 562644 and is said to have damage to the rear passenger door.

The suspect was originally in another vehicle, possibly a black Nissan Rogue or Mazda 6 before jumping into the vehicle with the baby.

Officials said the driver took off in a southeast direction on 273, in the direction of I-95. Anyone with any information is urged to dial 911 immediately or by calling Newark Police at 302-395-8171.