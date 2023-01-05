Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert: New Jersey State Police searching for 7-month-old baby abducted from Vineland

Crime & Public Safety
New Jersey State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old abducted from Vineland.

VINELAND, N.J. - New Jersey State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant. 

According to the agency, Emerie Rivera, a 7-month-old girl, was last seen in Vineland. 

Authorities say the child's 22-year-old father, Ramon B. Rivera Jr., is a suspect in the child's taking. 

Troopers say they are searching for a Bronze Acura MDX with the New Jersey registration H79NSN. 

The baby was wearing a pink Minnie most sweater and pants, according to officials. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 