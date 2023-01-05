Amber Alert: New Jersey State Police searching for 7-month-old baby abducted from Vineland
VINELAND, N.J. - New Jersey State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant.
According to the agency, Emerie Rivera, a 7-month-old girl, was last seen in Vineland.
Authorities say the child's 22-year-old father, Ramon B. Rivera Jr., is a suspect in the child's taking.
Troopers say they are searching for a Bronze Acura MDX with the New Jersey registration H79NSN.
The baby was wearing a pink Minnie most sweater and pants, according to officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.