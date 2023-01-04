Officials: Young girl shot, 2 others injured in Kensington triple shooting

article

A young girl and two other people were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday night, around 7:30, on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street.

Responding officers found a 7-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her foot.

There were no details regarding her condition or the conditions of the two other people who were injured.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.