Ambler preschool teachers hold wave parade for students during school closure amid COVID-19 pandemic

A little wave is going a long way. An Ambler preschool made their students feel a little more secure in these uncertain times with a wave parade.

St. Anthony Childcare and Preschool teachers stood along Parish Church on Forrest Avenue Friday afternoon and waved to families who have been stuck indoors due to social distancing.

"I can honestly say I've seen beyond the best people in the last week. It's been emotional, humbling. I think that's the good I'm seeing There's something good coming out of it and you can really see it right here, " Director Christy Cimcotta said.

The teachers held signs and pom poms to make some positive memories for their students.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP