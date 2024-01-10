American Airlines makes changes to frequent flyer program, boosting perks

article

American Airlines is making changes to its frequent flyer program, AAdvantage, adding benefits for its loyal travelers while keeping its status and reward levels unchanged. At the same time, the carrier is making some perks exclusive to members that are currently available to all customers.

For the new earnings year that starts March 1, it will still take 40,000 loyalty points to reach the lowest AAdvantage level of Gold, and American has added a new 15,000-point reward level allowing people to earn additional loyalty points toward reaching AAdvantage status.

Members will also be able to rack up more miles by paying for a seat upgrade with cash and will be able to redeem miles for upgrades on some of American's airline partners, the company explained in a blog post .

Customers who reach the AAdvantage Platinum Pro status will also be able to redeem Flagship First Dining passes for sit-down meals in American's business class lounges.

American said that, later in the year, some benefits offered to all passengers will be limited only to AAdvantage members, such as same-day standby to switch to an earlier domestic flight for free, purchasing a one-day pass to an Admirals Club lounge and putting a flight on hold for up to 24 hours before booking at no charge.

AAdvantage members will also be granted an additional six months to use trip credits than non-members when canceling an online booking and the ability to buy a pass to visit a Flagship Lounge.

Starting later this month, AAdvantage members will also be able to receive partial trip credit (for a fee) when canceling non-refundable basic economy tickets.

