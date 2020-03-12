American Airlines pilot based out of DFW Airport tests positive for coronavirus

American Airlines confirmed that a pilot based in “Dallas-Fort Worth” has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s not yet known where the pilot was when they tested positive.

As of Thursday, there are eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Texas – three in Dallas County, four in Collin County, and one in Tarrant County.

The airline did not release any additional information about the pilot, or any flights the person may have piloted recently. They said HIPPA laws would not allow them to provide any details on the pilot’s symptoms or condition.

American Airlines says pilots typically have a full range of duties that do not involve close interaction with customers. But again, they didn’t give specific details about this pilot or who they may have been in contact with.

FOX 4 reached out to the American Pilots Association for further information or a statement.