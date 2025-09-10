American Airlines plane returns to Philadelphia International Airport after striking birds
PHILADELPHIA - A California-bound passenger plane was forced to return to Philadelphia International Airport after striking multiple birds on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
American Airlines flight AAL2035 headed to San Francisco departed from Philadelphia International Airport just after 7 a.m.
The Airbus 321 returned to the airport after striking multiple birds a short time after take off, the airport confirmed.
What we don't know:
No injuries have been reported.
It's unknown when the flight will resume its journey.
What they're saying:
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the bird strike in a statement given to FOX 29 News.
"American Airlines Flight 2035 returned safely to Philadelphia International Airport after the crew reported a possible bird strike," an FAA spokesperson said.
The FAA will investigate the incident.