American Airlines plane returns to Philadelphia International Airport after striking birds

The Brief A plane headed from Philadelphia to San Francisco was forced to turn around after striking multiple birds. The American Airlines Airbus 321 safely returned to Philadelphia International Airport. No injuries have been reported.



A California-bound passenger plane was forced to return to Philadelphia International Airport after striking multiple birds on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

American Airlines flight AAL2035 headed to San Francisco departed from Philadelphia International Airport just after 7 a.m.

The Airbus 321 returned to the airport after striking multiple birds a short time after take off, the airport confirmed.

What we don't know:

No injuries have been reported.

It's unknown when the flight will resume its journey.

What they're saying:

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the bird strike in a statement given to FOX 29 News.

"American Airlines Flight 2035 returned safely to Philadelphia International Airport after the crew reported a possible bird strike," an FAA spokesperson said.

The FAA will investigate the incident.