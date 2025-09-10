Expand / Collapse search

American Airlines plane returns to Philadelphia International Airport after striking birds

Published  September 10, 2025 8:08am EDT
Philadelphia International Airport
    • A plane headed from Philadelphia to San Francisco was forced to turn around after striking multiple birds.
    • The American Airlines Airbus 321 safely returned to Philadelphia International Airport.
    • No injuries have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - A California-bound passenger plane was forced to return to Philadelphia International Airport after striking multiple birds on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

American Airlines flight AAL2035 headed to San Francisco departed from Philadelphia International Airport just after 7 a.m.

The Airbus 321 returned to the airport after striking multiple birds a short time after take off, the airport confirmed.

What we don't know:

No injuries have been reported. 

It's unknown when the flight will resume its journey.

What they're saying:

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the bird strike in a statement given to FOX 29 News.

"American Airlines Flight 2035 returned safely to Philadelphia International Airport after the crew reported a possible bird strike," an FAA spokesperson said.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

