America's Field Trip: Find out how to visit US landmarks ahead of Semiquincentennial

The nation and the Philadelphia region are gearing up for the Semiquincentennial, or the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 2026. Celebrations will be held for the next year and one of those big events is America’s Field Trip, an opportunity to earn a trip-of-a-lifetime to visit some of the nation’s beautiful, historic landmarks.

What we know:

To get ready for the big, historic event, the National Chairwoman, Rosie Rios, was in town to prep for the event.

She is touring around the country making sure all of the many historic sites are ready for the big 250th celebration and sharing how people can get involved.

What you can do:

For the next year, people can participate in the ongoing celebration of America’s Semiquincentennial.

All along the way, FOX 29 will be there with history-making, interactive events that we can all participate in.

One that is happening right now is called America’s Field Trip and with deadlines approaching, we wanted to make sure all of you were aware of what it is and how to enter.

What they're saying:

National Chairwoman Rosie Rios explained the event, "America's Field Trip, the National Student Competition for grades three through 12 will get to answer the question, ‘What does America mean to me?’ For this round, it is due April 16th. And so when those essays and artwork are submitted, we hopefully will announce the winners in May. And then the field trips happen this summer."

What's next:

The field trips include places locally like Independence Hall, but, nationally, Yellowstone National Park, the Kennedy Space Center, Mount Rushmore and you get behind-the-scenes tours that a lot of people have never seen.

The last time they had this event, six people from Pennsylvania were winners and got to go on these incredible trips as a prize.

For more information on how to enter, visit America250.org website, here.