Amish buggies targeted by armed robber on Pennsylvania roads: state police

The Brief Two Amish buggies were the target of armed robberies last month. One of the robberies was successful, with the victim's wallet being stolen. Police are asking for the public's help with the investigation.



Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two robberies that occurred within minutes of each other, both involving an Amish buggy.

What we know:

A dark sedan pulled up beside an Amish buggy on Leesburg Station Road in Wilmington Township on March 27.

Police say the armed passenger demanded the victim's wallet, but the robbery was unsuccessful.

However, a victim's wallet was stolen during a similar robbery just minutes later on Number 8 Road in Lackawannock Township.

This time, police say the passenger of a black sedan pointed a pistol at the victim.

What we don't know:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Mercer Station, and could be eligible for a cash reward.