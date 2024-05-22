Amtrak service from Philly through NY suspended due to downed power lines

There’s a major headache for commuters along the Northeast corridor Wednesday night as all Amtrak trains between Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and New York’s Penn Station are temporarily stopped.

Service disruptions started around 5:30 p.m. Amtrak officials say it’s due to downed overhead power lines in the area.

NJ Transit service is also suspended between New York and Metropark.

Traveler Trevor Sirak expressed his frustration, "I was here for three hours, almost four hours and then they announced a delay and I’m kind of annoyed cause I don’t know how I’m supposed to get into Maryland."

Later Wednesday evening, Amtrak posted to X saying some service is impacted all the way to Washington D.C.

They don’t have an estimation on when services will resume.

SEPTA regional rail has not been affected.