Man found fatally shot inside pickup truck in Willingboro: officials

The Brief A 43-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night while sitting in a vehicle in the Pennypacker Park section of Willingboro, officials say. Officials identified the victim as Bruce Hall of Trenton. An investigation is ongoing.



An investigation is underway in Burlington County after officials say a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle.

What we know:

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Willingboro Township police were called to the area of Paddock Lane and Poppy Turn for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim officials identified as Bruce Hall, had been shot while sitting in a parked pickup truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

What's next:

The investigation is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department.

An autopsy will be performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that might be helpful to detectives is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.