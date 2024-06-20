Amtrak services in Philadelphia delayed due to power outage, brush fire near New York Penn Station

Amtrak services in Philadelphia will be "significantly delayed" due to a power outage at New York Penn Station Thursday, officials say.

Amtrak announced power has been restored on the tracks between New York Penn Station (NYP) and Newark Union Station (NWK) after a brush fire occurred.

The brush fire east of Newark Union Station was extinguished, and the local fire department is working on clearing the scene, allowing operations to resume at restricted speeds.

Officials say significant delays are expected on the Northeast Corridor, including Philadelphia 30th Street Station and New Haven Union Station.

Customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.

Amtrak says it will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.



