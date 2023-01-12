Ana Walshe investigation: DC police report reveals husband threatened to kill her

A public incident report from 2014 reveals Brian Walshe threatened to kill now-missing D.C. realtor Ana Walshe.

The police report, obtained by FOX affiliate Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, shows that Walshe, who was going by her maiden name Ana Knipp at the time, told Metropolitan Police Department officers that Brian Walshe, "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her, and her friends."

The report states that Brian now lives in Boston, Massachusetts.

You can view the report below:

The husband is not named in the report, but Ward’s sources indicate that the suspect is Brian Walshe. The report lists the potential offense as felony threats, but Ana never cooperated with MPD, Brian Walshe was never charged, and the case was closed.

Former Boston Police Chief Dan Linskey tells Boston 25 that he believes this old accusation is now very significant.

Walshe, a mother of three young boys, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, when she was supposed to take a ride-share service to a local airport to board a flight bound for Washington, D.C.

The Tishman Speyer real estate executive was previously scheduled to depart for D.C. on Jan. 3, but allegedly said there was an emergency that required she fly there earlier than expected.

Her company reported her missing to police on Jan. 4, after, according to Brian Walshe’s defense attorney, he had contacted the firm asking about Ana’s whereabouts.

But in the days between Ana’s disappearance and the missing person’s report, Brian Walshe allegedly lied about his own whereabouts. Investigators said Walshe told investigators he traveled to stores, such as CVS and Whole Foods, where he might not have actually been.

But he allegedly neglected to mention that he spent about $450 in cash buying cleaning supplies from a Rockland, Massachusetts, Home Depot store.

According to court documents and officials, Walshe was spotted on surveillance video "wearing a black surgical mask, blue surgical gloves and making a cash purchase" of items including mops, tape and drop cloths.

Investigators also discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple’s home, and traced Ana’s cell phone to the area of the family’s Cohasset home on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. Meanwhile, Brian’s cell phone pinged in other parts of Massachusetts, such as Brockton and Abington, despite his lack of permission to be in the areas under the terms of his home confinement.

Brian Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading a police investigation.

Police said the charge stemmed from Walshe's alleged "intentional, willful, and direct responses to questions about his whereabouts on the days of Sunday, January 1, 2023 and Monday, January 2, 2023." They further called it, "a clear attempt to mislead and delay investigators."

During Brian Walshe's appearance in court on Monday in connection with the charges, he was ordered to be held on $500,000 cash bail.