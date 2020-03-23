Anheuser-Busch says it will begin producing hand sanitizer to curb COVID-19 shortages

In an attempt to curb the shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Anheuser-Busch has announced that it will be producing hand sanitizer.

The company made the announcement on Twitter, where it wrote that it would “begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a shortage of medical supplies, including testing swabs, protective masks, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer. Panic buying caused by mass closures amid the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in various high-demand items like sanitizing wipes and toilet paper becoming hot commodities.

On March 12, it appeared that Amazon had completely sold out of toilet paper, and while its site has since re-stocked, delivery from the e-commerce site has been delayed because of the pandemic.

While hand sanitizer has become nearly non-existent on consumer shelves, a spokesperson from Anheuser-Busch said the company is “focused on the health and safety of our employees and serving our communities.”

Anheuser-Busch will distribute hand sanitizer. (Anheuser-Busch)

“We are using our supply and logistics network to produce and distribute bottles of hand sanitizer to our internal teams and, with the help and direction of the American Red Cross, to the communities where it’s needed most,” the spokesperson added.

Michigan-based brewing company Griffin Claw has also pitched in during the devastating outbreak by producing free hand sanitizer from their supply of distilled grain alcohol.

"If you asked us six years ago if we thought we'd be making hand sanitizer in 2020, I don't think we’d answer with a resounding yes,” said Kyle Vandeventer, the director of sales for the brewery.

