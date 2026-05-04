New 'Alleygators' crew targets alleyway clean up in Philadelphia neighborhoods

The Brief Philadelphia launched a new citywide clean up effort in Kensington Monday, May 4. The program aims to clean every neighborhood in the city through the summer. Residents can now request alleyway cleanups directly through a new website.



A new citywide cleanup effort launched in Kensington Monday, May 4, as part of Philadelphia’s Clean and Green Initiatives, according to city officials. The program’s goal is to clean every neighborhood in the city through the summer.

City launches new "Alleygators" crew and website for alleyway cleanups

What we know:

Carlton Williams, director of Clean and Green Initiatives for the City of Philadelphia, announced the new clean up effort, featuring a dedicated crew called "the Alleygators." Williams said, "They deserve clean streets and we’re gonna give it to them and our commitment today demonstrates what we have been doing."

The Alleygators are focused on cleaning alleyways across the city. Williams said, "Alleys are tough. Many of them haven’t been touched in years." He also explained, "We’ve been cleaning alleyways for the last couple of years but there was no formal process for us to be able to accept requests other than 311."

The city launched a website, where residents can fill out a specialized form with details about their alleyway complaint. The request then goes straight to the team to get the alleyway on the schedule for a crew to clean it out.

FOX 29 cameras captured the Alleygators crew working along the 3000 block of E Street, just above McPherson Park, moving debris, sweeping trash, and clearing a rowhome alley.

Councilwoman Quetcy Lozada, 7th District, said, "Individuals don’t realize that alleyways are a safety exit to our homes and while they are the responsibility of the resident, sometimes alleyways get so overwhelmed with trash that residents can’t do it themselves."

The Alleygators program is described as an all hands on deck approach to improving the quality of life for residents by cleaning up litter and debris in alleyways and involving residents in the process.

The 13-week clean up program is launching across the city with the goal of addressing trash concerns, littering, and illegal dumping in the long term.

City leaders urge residents to get involved and support the effort

Why you should care: Williams said, "If your alleyway needs attention. Call us. Call us. We want to be able to support and we want our neighborhoods to be safe." He also said, "This is a long term initiative for Mayor Parker’s goal and vision to make Philadelphia safer, cleaner and greener." Williams added, "We want residents to be committed and give them the chance to work with us to keep it clean."

The city is encouraging residents to use the new website to request cleanups and to participate in keeping neighborhoods clean.

The clean up program is a collaborative effort across city departments, aiming to address long-standing issues with trash and illegal dumping in Philadelphia’s alleyways.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many alleyways will be cleaned during the 13-week program or how quickly requests submitted through the new website will be addressed.