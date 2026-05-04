FBI Philadelphia investigates series of fake threats made to area schools

The Brief Multiple high schools in the Philadelphia suburbs received fake threats about weapons and explosives on Monday, May 4. Police and the FBI say there was no credible danger, but some schools closed or went into lockdown as a precaution. Authorities are investigating the source of the hoax calls and urge the public to report suspicious activity.



The FBI is investigating after a series of fake threats were made to high schools in Bucks County and across the Philadelphia suburbs on Monday, May 4, according to law enforcement and school officials. Authorities say someone called Pennsbury High School East Campus claiming to be en route with weapons and explosives, prompting a police response and school closure.

Schools across the region respond to hoax threats

Police say the threat to Pennsbury High School East Campus was determined not credible by mid-morning, but the school closed and dismissed students for the day.

According to a statement from FBI Philadelphia, "FBI Philadelphia is aware of a series of hoax threats made to schools across our area this morning. Currently, we have no information indicating a credible threat. We are working in close coordination with our local, state, and federal partners to rapidly gather, share, and act on any information that comes to our attention, including identifying and holding accountable those responsible for making these false reports. We ask the public to report these incidents to law enforcement immediately. The FBI can be reached at 1-800-CALL-FBI."

Similar hoax calls were reported at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, Conestoga High School, Hatboro-Horsham High School, Council Rock North, Palisades, and North Penn.

Some schools, like Plymouth Whitemarsh, continued the school day with increased police presence after officials determined there was no credible threat. Others, like Conestoga High School, went into lockdown before resuming normal operations.

Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X, "Our team at @PAStatePolice is investigating multiple unfounded threats at high schools across Pennsylvania today. These reports are products of cruel swatting incidents — when someone calls in a fake threat to induce panic." Shapiro added, "Swatting is illegal — and I've directed the PA State Police to work with our local partners and use every resource at their disposal to find whoever called in these fake threats and hold them accountable."

Timeline:

At approximately 7:55 a.m., Pennsbury High School received a call from a California number claiming the caller was on their way to East High School with an assault rifle and a pipe bomb, according to an email sent to parents.

Police were immediately notified, and the school was placed in a secure hold. Buses were rerouted, and students were either brought into the building or sent home.

By mid-morning, police determined the threat was not credible, but the school remained closed for the day.

At Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, a similar call was received, and law enforcement determined there was no credible threat.

The school day continued with a visible police presence. Conestoga High School was placed on lockdown after a swatting call, but later resumed normal operations once police confirmed there was no danger.

School officials and law enforcement say these incidents are part of a pattern of "swatting" calls targeting schools in the region.

School and community reactions

What they're saying:

Governor Josh Shapiro said, "This was a scary morning — for parents, students, and educators alike. I'm grateful no one was hurt, and thankful for our members of local law enforcement who ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe."

Michael L. Christian, Ed.D., Superintendent of Colonial School District, wrote, "These types of incidents are always unsettling, and we have asked Whitemarsh Township Police to have a visible presence throughout the district today as a precaution. There is an active investigation taking place to determine who perpetrated this hoax."

In a statement, Tom Smith, Ed.D., Superintendent of Pennsbury School District, said, "We recognize this was a stressful and uncertain environment for our students and staff; however, our staff and students followed procedures, supported one another, and most importantly, ensured the safety and well-being of our students."

The administration at Council Rock North wrote, "Situations like this are worrisome and create a level of anxiety that is not needed for our students and staff. I applaud our staff for taking care of the students during the lockdown, and for their continuous support once it was lifted."

School officials at Hatboro-Horsham said, "Throughout the lockout, everyone was safe and school continued. Nonetheless, we recognize the impact this has on our school community. Administration and counselors are available for any student who may need additional support."

Local perspective:

Law enforcement agencies across Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester counties responded to the threats with increased police presence and communication with school officials.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department said, "There have also been similar calls in surrounding counties and we are working with our partners to identify the source of the calls. Our officers will be present on scene throughout the day."

Many schools offered counseling and support services for students and staff affected by the hoax calls.

Schools and police urge vigilance and continued reporting of suspicious activity. The FBI and local officials are working to identify those responsible for the swatting calls.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified who made the fake threats to the schools. It is unclear if the calls are connected or if there will be any arrests. Officials have not released further details about the investigation or any potential suspects.