Officer shot in North Philly rushed to hospital; 1 in custody: police

An investigation is underway after a police officer was shot in North Philadelphia Monday evening.

What we know:

A shooting occurred at around 7:40 p.m. on the 1700 block of Cumberland Street.

Officials say a police officer was shot in the leg.

SKYFOX was live over the scene, which showed a heavy police and medical personnel presence.

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The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital where officials say he is in stable condition.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Mayor Cherelle Parker provided an update on the incident Monday evening.

"Early during this week, we had some gunshots and gun activity up in that area as a normal process we send our special team in their highway patrol to settle things down," said Bethel. "So they're in that area specifically to address some of the gun activity we had in that area."

According to Commissioner Bethel, two officers assigned to the highway patrol made a car stop and two people exited the vehicle.

A 53-year-old officer went to frisk the individual who they say was armed with a gun that discharged.

The officer was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital where he is "doing extremely well," according to Commissioner Bethel.

The injured officer is married with three children and has been with the Philadelphia Police Department for 20 years.

One person was taken into police custody.

What we don't know:

Check back for updates.