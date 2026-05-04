Suspects, car sought in fatal West Philly shooting of 20-year-old: police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for help from the public to find suspects and a vehicle linked to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Miguel Angel Quinones-Barreto, according to a department press release.
What we know:
Investigators say the shooting happened at about 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, in the 5200 block of Chester Avenue.
Police are looking for a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Pennsylvania license plate MVT-7466.
They say the below photos are of two males identified as suspects who were occupants of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.
What you can do:
The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspects to come forward. Tips can be given anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by contacting the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.
The department says community assistance is critical in helping solve this case and bringing justice for the victim.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names of the suspects or additional details about the motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Monday, May 4.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.