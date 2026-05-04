Suspects, car sought in fatal West Philly shooting of 20-year-old: police

The Brief Police are searching for suspects and a vehicle after a fatal shooting on Saturday, May 2. A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The public is urged to contact the Homicide Unit with any tips.



The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for help from the public to find suspects and a vehicle linked to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Miguel Angel Quinones-Barreto, according to a department press release.

What we know:

Investigators say the shooting happened at about 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, in the 5200 block of Chester Avenue.

Police are looking for a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Pennsylvania license plate MVT-7466.

They say the below photos are of two males identified as suspects who were occupants of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

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Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspects to come forward. Tips can be given anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by contacting the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

The department says community assistance is critical in helping solve this case and bringing justice for the victim.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the suspects or additional details about the motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Monday, May 4.