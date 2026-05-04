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Suspects, car sought in fatal West Philly shooting of 20-year-old: police

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Published  May 4, 2026 10:17pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Police are searching for suspects and a vehicle after a fatal shooting on Saturday, May 2.
    • A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
    • The public is urged to contact the Homicide Unit with any tips.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for help from the public to find suspects and a vehicle linked to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Miguel Angel Quinones-Barreto, according to a department press release.

What we know:

Investigators say the shooting happened at about 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, in the 5200 block of Chester Avenue. 

Police are looking for a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Pennsylvania license plate MVT-7466.

They say the below photos are of two males identified as suspects who were occupants of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Image 1 of 3

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspects to come forward. Tips can be given anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by contacting the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

The department says community assistance is critical in helping solve this case and bringing justice for the victim.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the suspects or additional details about the motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Monday, May 4.

The Source:  Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

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