Another retro Wawa is coming to Wildwood: Here's what we know
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - Wawa is taking us back in time yet again at the Jersey Shore!
What we know:
A new retro Wawa is opening in North Willdwood, according to a report by the Cape May County Herald.
It will replace a Rite Aid store on New Jersey Avenue, and will include a gas station, retro signage and vibrant colors.
The doo-wop style shop is expected to resemble the first retro Wawa, which is also in Wildwood. That store opened on Rio Grande Avenue in the 2000s.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to release any details about when the new retro Wawa store will open.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Cape May County Herald.