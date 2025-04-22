Expand / Collapse search

Another retro Wawa is coming to Wildwood: Here's what we know

Published  April 22, 2025 7:50am EDT
New Jersey
New retro Wawa opening in North Wildwood

Another retro Wawa store is coming North Wildwood.

    • Wawa is opening a new retro store in North Wildwood.
    • It will replace a Rite Aid store, and will be built in a doo-wop style.
    • This will be the second retro Wawa to open in Wildwood.

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - Wawa is taking us back in time yet again at the Jersey Shore!

What we know:

A new retro Wawa is opening in North Willdwood, according to a report by the Cape May County Herald.

It will replace a Rite Aid store on New Jersey Avenue, and will include a gas station, retro signage and vibrant colors.

The doo-wop style shop is expected to resemble the first retro Wawa, which is also in Wildwood. That store opened on Rio Grande Avenue in the 2000s.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any details about when the new retro Wawa store will open.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Cape May County Herald.

