Another retro Wawa is coming to Wildwood: Here's what we know

The Brief Wawa is opening a new retro store in North Wildwood. It will replace a Rite Aid store, and will be built in a doo-wop style. This will be the second retro Wawa to open in Wildwood.



Wawa is taking us back in time yet again at the Jersey Shore!

What we know:

A new retro Wawa is opening in North Willdwood, according to a report by the Cape May County Herald.

It will replace a Rite Aid store on New Jersey Avenue, and will include a gas station, retro signage and vibrant colors.

The doo-wop style shop is expected to resemble the first retro Wawa, which is also in Wildwood. That store opened on Rio Grande Avenue in the 2000s.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any details about when the new retro Wawa store will open.