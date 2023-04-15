Another wildfire breaks out in Ocean County just days after nearly 4,000 acres burned

Fire crews find themselves battling yet another wildfire in Ocean County this weekend after a massive blaze scorched thousands of acres last week.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service says they are on the scene of the 200-acre "Log Swamp Wildfire" in Little Egg Harbor Township.

It's been burning since 10 a.m. Saturday in the Bass River State Forest, Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area and Warren Grove Bombing Range.

MORE HEADLINES:

The fire is 0 percent contained as of Saturday afternoon, but officials say no residential structures are currency threatened, and no evacuations are underway at this time.

Residents are still urged to avoid that area, and Route 539 is closed from the town of Warren Grove to Forge Road.

This is the latest wildfire to burn through Ocean County, coming just days after a blaze in New Jersey's Pine Barrens tore through nearly 4,000 acres and forced the evacuation of around 170 homes.



