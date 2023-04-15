4 people hospitalized after 2 cars collide in 'serious' I-76 crash

An early morning crash ended with at least four people being rushed to the hospital Saturday.

Police say the serious crash happened on Interstate 76 between the Roosevelt Boulevard and Kelly Drive exits around 2 a.m.

Four people were transported to a local hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

Police have yet to release what led to the crash, which is under investigation.

Interstate 76 did remain open, but all lanes to Route 1 were shut down.