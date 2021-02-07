'Appalling': Off-duty Philadelphia Police officer charged with DUI in crash that injured 2

article

A Philadelphia Police officer has been arrested and charged after his vehicle lost control and injured two people.

The incidident happened on Saturday at approximately 8:20 p.m. when the driver of a silver Dodge Dart lost control of his vehicle while traveling northbond on Caroline Road crossing Comly Road.

The vehicle went airborne, and made contact with the residential property located on the 2800 block of Comly Road.

The vehicle continued through the property and made contact with 2 homeowners inside at the time of occurrence.

A 53-year-old female was trapped under the vehicle and unconscious. She was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by PFD Medics and listed in critical condition.

A second person, a 45-year-old male, sustained injuries to the right side of his body (arm, hand, hip, leg) as well as injuries to his back (road rash). The couple also had two dogs that were also struck in the accident.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as off duty Philadelphia Police Officer Gregory Campbell, a 27-year-old male assigned to the 14th District. He was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for a laceration to the head. He is charged with Aggravated Assault, DUI, and related offenses.

"The consequences of choosing to drive while under the influence are enormous, and all too often, life-changing," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "A family should always feel safe in their home, and yet the actions of this individual shattered that reality. The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia Police Officer is appalling. Police Officers must be held to a higher standard - even while off-duty - and I assure the victims and the public that a complete and thorough investigation will take place. My prayers remain with this family."

President John McNesby of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 released a statement Sunday but didn't immediately comment on whether the union would be representing the officer.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and hope those injured will make a full recovery," McNesby said. "This is an unfortunate incident and we continue to monitor the investigation."