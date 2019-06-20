Apple recall: Older 15-inch MacBook Pro model recalled over risk of battery catching fire

If you have an older 15-inch MacBook Pro, it may be time to upgrade. Apple has issued a recall of a limited portion of older-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units after determining that the battery poses a risk of overheating and catching fire.

The specific model in question is the "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)." You can determine which model you have by choosing "About This Mac" from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your display.

The recall primarily affects units sold between September 2015 and February 2017, and MacBook owners can verify whether their machine link is part of the recall by entering the computer’s serial number into an online form through Apple support.

Apple is urging anyone whose MacBook is eligible for recall to stop using the machine immediately and to take steps to replace the battery, which Apple says it will do for free.

To replace a recalled battery, MacBook owners can take their laptop into an Apple Authorized Service Provider or an Apple retail store, or they can contact Apple Support to arrange a mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Be prepared for the replacement to take one to two weeks, and make sure to backup all data before passing off your machine to the Apple team.