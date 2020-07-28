Apprehension made after man, woman stabbed in North Philadelphia

Police say they have taken someone into custody following a double stabbing in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on the 7000 block of Lynford Street around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 72-year-old man was stabbed three times in the left side of his neck. A 77-year-old woman was also stabbed twice in the face.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by responding medics and listed in stable condition.

Police say one person was apprehended following the incident and a weapon was recovered.

