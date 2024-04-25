Aramark works go on strike before 76ers playoff game Thursday: 'Don't eat in there'

The Sixers are home for a crucial game Thursday night, but another showdown is already underway outside their arena.

Aramark workers are on strike hours before the 76ers are set to take on the Knicks in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series at the Wells Fargo Center.

Cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, concessions and warehouse workers are demanding higher wages as they plan to protest through tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

This second strike comes after the union says Aramark offered workers "a mere $0.25 raise" during their last negotiations on April 11.

Workers are urging fans to eat before the game, claiming temporary workers will earn a much higher wage to man the stands for Thursday night's game.

"Just don't eat in there; don't drink in there. Tailgate; go somewhere else to eat. Don't support them, because they don't support us."

The union says they are not optimistic that any progress will be made with Aramark prior to the game.

Aramark released the following statement prior to the workers' strike:

"We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union and its members to reach an agreement that works for everyone. We are disappointed the union has announced another strike before responding to the offer discussed at the last bargaining session on April 11. Aramark has contingency plans in place to ensure our services are not interrupted and that the fan experience remains strong during the playoffs."