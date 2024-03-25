Ardmore Food Pantry receive food donations after desperate plea for help as demand nearly doubles

At the end of last week, the Ardmore Food Pantry put out a call for help on its Facebook page and the community came through in a big way.

By Monday night’s food distribution, there were tables full of food, both canned and fresh, available to a growing number of people in need.

"It’s an amazing community. We would not exist without this community," said Beth Tiewater, manager of the Ardmore Food Pantry.



Tiewater tells FOX 29 News that the need locally has nearly doubled over the last year.

The Ardmore Food Pantry is now serving roughly 150 people each week and as the need has increased, so has inflation.



"When I first started here, I surveyed the guests and asked them what they would like the most and they said, ‘Eggs - every week.’ I said, ‘Okay, I’m gonna give you eggs every week,’ and price of eggs went through the roof. It’s challenging to meet the needs,"Tiewater explained.

Weekly volunteer, Jody Evans, is doing what he can to help.

"Food insecurity affects all types of people…..everyone’s dealing with different challenges," said Evans.

Thankfully, local businesses also step up weekly by donating fresh bread, bagels and even flowers to help guests feel like they’re shopping in a supermarket.

Supplies like canned tuna, granola bars and feminine hygiene products are still running low.

"Sadly, we’ve seen a big increase in young families," said Tiewater. "Traditionally, food pantries are serving the elderly. I’m a parent and to think to not be able to feed your kids, that’s a really scary thing."

﻿If you’d like to support the food pantry, you can drop items in the donation box outside the center 24/7. The address is 36 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, Pa.

There is also a gofundme page that accepts monetary donations: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ardmorefoodpantry