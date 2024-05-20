Vehicle found, driver sought after deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Norristown

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle as police say the search is still on for the driver who left him for dead.

Officers responded to Main and Astor streets in Norristown to find an unresponsive man in the center median Sunday night.

The 57-year-old pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the striking vehicle did not stop, and sped off after the deadly crash.

MORE HEADLINES:

The vehicle, a Hyundai SUV, was found unoccupied Monday afternoon at Wood and Arch streets.

It was impounded and moved to a secure location for investigation, according to authorities.

A suspect description is not known at this time, and the victim's identity has yet to be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.