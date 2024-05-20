Black bear sighting reported in Bucks County for second time this month

Solebury Township Police say a bear may have been spotted in Bucks County nearly three weeks after another bear sighting in the area.

Monday police reports described a large black bear traveling near Aquetong and Upper Mountain roads.

Police advise residents to keep their distance from the bear, and to refrain from feeding it or leaving out food that may attract it.

If residents do encounter the bear, police say residents should remain calm, make noise and back away slowly.

On May 1, police reported a black bear sighting in Upper Makefield Township near Street Road.