Area schools announce Monday delays, closures after nor’easter

A powerful nor'easter that brought strong winds and more than a foot of snow to parts of the Delaware Valley region both Friday night and into Saturday morning has impacted the region by forcing some schools to change their regular schedule.

The nor'easter was resolved by Sunday with sunshine returning to the area with seasonably cold temperatures.

As a result nor'easter, area schools have announced late openings and even closures amid the severe weather.

Snow clean-up has been happening in parts of the region, but concerns over clear roads and safety abound.

