Area schools opting for in-person or virtual learning amid COVID-19 surge

A number of school districts in our area are deciding whether to return in-person or to start the New Year virtually.

There will be no school for students tomorrow in Lower Merion. Staff will report and there will be an assessment to see if schools need to go virtual or if kids can return in-person Tuesday.

Cheltenham and Central Bucks will go back in-person beginning Monday.

While Pennsauken, Camden and reading school districts will start remote learning.

Nearly all districts in Delaware County will return to in-person instruction.

And Philadelphia students will also return in-person on Tuesday.

In Burlington Township, schools will return on Tuesday virtually for two weeks along with Collingswood, and Oaklyn.

Trenton public school students will also attend virtual classes starting tomorrow through January 14th.

