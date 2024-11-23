Argument leads to shooting on SEPTA bus: officials

article

Frightening moments for SEPTA passengers when an argument on a bus leads to a shooting.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of West Dauphin and North Bancroft streets Friday night, just before 11 p.m., officials said.

Investigators say two men, a 24-year-old man and one thought to be in his 50s, riding the bus got into an argument. Eventually, the older man reportedly shot the younger, striking his foot.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, knit cap and black pants, according to authorities. He has a grey beard and a heavy build.

Police don’t have anyone in custody and have not recovered any weapons. Anyone with any information is urged to contact or text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.