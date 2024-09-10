Argument turned shooting on SEPTA platform blocks away from presidential debate: sources

As Philadelphia prepares for the highly-anticipated Kamala Harris-Donald Trump presidential debate in Old City, a shooting occurred on a SEPTA platform just hours before the debate.

SEPTA police say the shooting happened in Center City on the Market Frankford Line around 3:30 p.m. just blocks away from the National Constitution Center where the presidential debate will take place.

Sources say the shooting was sparked by an argument.

Witnesses, including many high school students who were let out of school around the time of the shooting, told FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell that they heard about four gunshots.

The witnesses say they then saw the victim stumble up to the street just outside of City Hall.

A man who was shot during the incident was taken to Jefferson Hospital, sources say.

Sources tell FOX 29 that a suspect is in custody.

After being closed for the investigation, the SEPTA platform has since been reopened.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for more updates.



