Arkansas K-9 appears alongside faculty in high school yearbook

One high school is proud of its campus K9 dog, and decide to include the pup in their yearbook.

Bryant High School in Arkansas added the special guest to its yearbook. The smiling pup, named Mya, is listed with the faculty as a school resource officer. Mya began working at the high school last year as a narcotics dog with her trainer. She is a nearly 3-year-old Belgian Malinois,

The Bryant Police Department seemed proud to have one of its highly-trained dogs featured in the school's yearbook.

"So it looks like one of Bryant PD's finest School Resource Officer's made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride.....Hornet Pride!!!" the department wrote on Facebook.

Mya began serving the agency in August 2018. Although summer vacation is almost here, Mya will continue working hard to keep the community safe.

