Armed man arrested in parking lot of Delaware Army Reserve training center, police say

Authorities in Delaware arrested an armed man who they say caused a stand-off with officers in the parking lot of an army reserve facility Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Newark Police Department were dispatched to the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center on Ogletown Road after a 911 caller reported an armed man in the rear parking lot, authorities said.

The caller told the dispatcher that the man covered his Jeep and placed an ammunition can and other objects on the ground, police said.

The man, who police say has an "affiliation" with the military, was armed with a rifle and made non-threatening verbal statements while pacing in the parking lot, according to investigators.

Delaware State Police troopers and officers from the University of Delaware and the Delaware Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.

Investigators say the suspect was spotted disassembling his rifle, at which point officers noticed that he was also armed with a handgun.

Officers ordered the man to lay on the ground and took him into custody, police said. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The bomb squad from the New Castle County Division of Police were cleared the suspect's vehicle and the items that surrounded it. Police say the ammunition can contained an undisclosed number of rifle rounds.

The incident caused surrounding roads to close for more than three hours.