Man stabbed repeatedly on Fishtown street in critical condition, police say

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

FISHTOWN - A stabbing on a Fishtown street critically injures one man.

The violent interaction happened Friday night, about 11:15, on East Allen Street, in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was stabbed repeatedly, taking blows to his back and stomach.

An ambulance rushed the man to Jefferson Hospital where he was listed as critically injured.

Police are investigating the stabbing and are searching for the suspect and a weapon.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.