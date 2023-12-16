Man stabbed repeatedly on Fishtown street in critical condition, police say

article

A stabbing on a Fishtown street critically injures one man.

The violent interaction happened Friday night, about 11:15, on East Allen Street, in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was stabbed repeatedly, taking blows to his back and stomach.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

An ambulance rushed the man to Jefferson Hospital where he was listed as critically injured.

Police are investigating the stabbing and are searching for the suspect and a weapon.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.