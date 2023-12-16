Man stabbed repeatedly on Fishtown street in critical condition, police say
FISHTOWN - A stabbing on a Fishtown street critically injures one man.
The violent interaction happened Friday night, about 11:15, on East Allen Street, in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, authorities said.
The victim, a 36-year-old man, was stabbed repeatedly, taking blows to his back and stomach.
An ambulance rushed the man to Jefferson Hospital where he was listed as critically injured.
Police are investigating the stabbing and are searching for the suspect and a weapon.
