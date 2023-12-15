No decorations on buses? Wallingford-Swarthmore school leaders face backlash over 'unintended' message

A Christmas decoration controversy is brewing in Delaware County school district and school leaders say it’s all a misunderstanding.

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District leaders are facing backlash over Christmas decorations on the district’s buses.

FOX 29 obtained a memo sent to transportation staff, telling them to immediately remove any Christmas-themed decorations from their buses and to stop wearing clothing referring to Christmas or any religious holiday.

That memo has gone viral on social media.

Friday night, the district clarified their intent and said their initial message was "not clear."

They went on to say holiday displays are not banned, but all employees should remember to create an "inclusive environment."