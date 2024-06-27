Armed robbery of Delaware County dollar store leads to police chase into Philadelphia

article

One person was arrested after investigators say an armed robbery of a Delaware County dollar store lead to a police chase into Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Officers from the Ridley Township Police Department were called to the Family Dollar on Macdade Boulevard for reports of three armed men robbing the store.

Investigators say the suspects demanded money from store employees and fled the with "large amounts" of cash and cigarettes.

As they were fleeing the store, police say the men fired shots at a witness in the parking lot. No one was struck by the gunfire, according to police.

Authorities pursued the suspect's vehicle into Philadelphia, where investigators say the trio ditched the car near 65th Street and Cobbs Creek and fled on foot.

One person was captured by police and a stolen gun was found in the area of the vehicle. Cash and cigarettes were found scattered throughout the car, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the two outstanding suspects should contact the Ridley Police Department.