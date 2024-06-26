Suspect captured for crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child in Montgomery County

article

A man was arrested in Philadelphia for a crash that claimed the life of a woman and her unborn baby in Montgomery County last month.

U.S. Marshals say Jabrial Terry, 27, was taken into custody on the 7300 block of Sommers Road Tuesday evening.

He was wanted in connection to a crash that killed a 9-month pregnant woman in Whitemarsh Township on May 4.

Officials say he was under the influence during the vehicular homicide.

Charges have yet to be announced.