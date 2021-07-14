Arrest made after 2 women injured in stabbing in East Falls, police say

article

Police say a person is in custody after two women were stabbed Wednesday afternoon inside a home in East Falls.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 3300 block of Indian Queen Lane just after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Officer found two 29-year-old women suffering from stab wounds inside the home. One of the women was stabbed twice in the arm and the second victim was stabbed in the back, according to police.

Officers drove the victims to Temple University Hospital where they were both placed in stable condition.

Police have not provided information on the person who was taken into custody. A weapon that's believed to have been used during the stabbing was found at the scene, according to police.

No charges were announced immediately following the double stabbing.

___

