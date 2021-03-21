Arrest made after police break up large gathering of over 100 people

article

A man is in custody after becoming violent after police tried to break up a large gathering overnight Sunday.

The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. when police officers responded to reports of a person with gun at Front Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a large crowd of approximately 100-125 people.

According to police, people were trying to park on the sidewalk, driving erratically, and was throwing objects at each other and the police. Additional units from neighboring districts were called to assist with the unruly crowd.

When officers tried to disperse the crowd, it kept growing in size, and then the crowd began to block traffic and surrounding police.

A 30-year-old male, along with others, began hitting an officer multiple times, striking him in his face causing a cut in his mouth.

The officer was able to break away and observed the same offender go behind a Sgt. and hit him twice on the back of the head.

With other officers' assistance, the Sgt attempted to grab the offender, but he was flailing his arms and attempting to flee. While handcuffing the male, the officer injured his right thumb and left wrist.

Once inside the police vehicle, the male began hitting his head on the shield, then he began kicking the side rear windows and doors, causing damage to both doors.

The male was arrested charges are pending.

The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives.

