Arrest warrant issued for Doylestown man who spit in officer's face at high school football game, police say

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of spitting in a police officer's face.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday at a high school football game and an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Tyler Devlin Cook on Tuesday.

Officials say Cook yelled profanities at students in the bleachers and caused a disturbance the game.

He then approached a police officer and began arguing him before being told he needed to leave the area, police say.

According to authorities, Cook continued to argue with the officer and he spit at him, hitting him in the face.

Cook faces aggravated assault and related charges in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on Cook's location is asked to contact police at 215-345-4143.