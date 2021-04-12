Arson at Northeast Philadelphia auto shop damages 6 cars, police say

Investigators say at least a half dozen cars were damaged early Monday morning after a fire was intentionally set outside of a Northeast Philadelphia transmission shop.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Chuck's Transmission on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

They arrived to find six vehicles on fire, and four out of the six were 'unrecognizable' after the fires were extinguished, police say.

The Fire Marshall responded to the scene and later declared the cause of the fire was arson.

No one was injured and the investigation is active and ongoing.

