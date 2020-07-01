Arts and culture return to the Delaware Valley as museums announce reopen dates

article

Some of the Delaware Valley's favorite and finest museums announce their reopening days.

After having to shutter their doors due to coronavirus, the museums Philadelphia proudly boasts will recommence public hours, stretching their reopening dates from July 8 through September 12 and beyond.

Not all of the well-known institutions have opening dates, yet. Eastern State Penitentiary, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum start dates will be announced at a later time.

The Franklin Institute announces a reopening date of Wednesday, July 8. Musuem hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. The institute will be open Wednesdays – Sundays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., for the foreseeable future. Their first big exhibit is The Presidents by Madame Tussauds, from July 8 – January 3, 2021. More information can be found at their website: The Franklin Institute

The Barnes Foundation will reopen to the public Saturday, July 25, from 12 – 7 p.m. The Foundation will have several member previews, beginning Thursday, July 23, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday, July 24, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. They will have open hours for the general public Fridays – Mondays, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., with 10 – 11 a.m. a member – only hour. Their first exhibit is Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Miro to Man Ray, on display until August 23, 2020. More information can be found at their website: Barnes Foundation

The Academy of Natural Sciences. The Academy of Natural Sciences will have a public opening Friday, July 31, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. They, too,, will conduct member – only previews. Those are listed as Friday, July 24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturay, July 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Their open public hours are Fridays – Sundays, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. They will also have a members-only hour from 10 – 11 a.m. on those days. Their first exhibit is listed as Survival of the Slowest, viewable through October 25. More information can be found on their website:

Advertisement

PAFA (Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts) announces their reopening as Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. They are hosting previews for essential frontline workers and members at the Historic Landmark Building Thursday, September 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday, September 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Their open public hours will be Thursdays – Fridays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take special note: Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. will be reserved for visitors who are at a higher risk for contracting illnesses. More information can be found at their website: Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

Not to be outdone, Adventure Aquarium, in Camden, has also announced their reopening date as Friday, July 17, for the general public. They, too, have two member preview days set up: Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16. They also say that PreK Kids Adventure Pass and Groupon vouchers have been extended to Saturday, October 31, 2020. More information can be found at their website: Adventure Aquarium.

The Philadelphia region has a proud history of fine arts and culture and the public is happy to embrace these institutions as they reopen.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP