As lawmakers struggle to find budget agreement, locals lambast government while shutdown looms

Lawmakers in Congress have until midnight tomorrow to pass a new spending bill and avoid a government shutdown.

A shutdown would furlough federal workers and disrupt programs and services for millions of Americans, while also closing down national parks and museums and cause the military to work without pay.

Among the symbols of the nation’s independence large crowds strolled Friday. Tour guides led groups to the Liberty Bell. Families stopped to marvel at Independence Hall and all of it could be closed before the weekend is out if the federal government shuts down.

Neil Marino of Brooklyn, New York said, "it is embarrassing, it’s childish. It’s like I’m not getting my way you won’t get your way and we’re stuck in the middle." She visits Philly from New York every so often for its slower vibe, she said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

If the federal government shuts down Sunday, the vibe will certainly slow for non-essential federal workers who’ll be sent home without pay.

Dan Klinger visiting Independence Mall from New Jersey with his wife and 1-year-old child said, "these are great places to learn our history. It’s sad that we won’t be able to come to this. I think we as a nation need to be better than this."

Marian Z. agreed the nation must do better. Her husband has been a Coast Guard reservist for 18 years and an employee locally of the Department of the Navy. If there is a showdown her family will not get a paycheck.

Marian said they’ve been through an earlier shut down. They’ve learned to shop for bargains, cut down on some expenses including cable tv, and avoid even the occasional meal at a favorite restaurant. She said, "thank God we do have a little bit of savings, but you hope for the best, you pinch the pennies ever more. I’m a penny pincher but they’ll get tighter."

Marian said employees of the military often feel the pain of a shutdown more than the public, but their patriotism keeps them going even when the very symbols of liberty are shuttered.

Neal Marino strolling past Independence Hall said, "the fact that public services like these also suffer is disappointing. I don’t think people should be unable to come to these monuments just because the government is having a tiff. Get over yourselves!"