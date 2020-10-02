Aston man to serve 35-year prison sentence for sexual abuse, child pornography

article

A Delaware County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after prosecutors say he sexually abused a child and stockpiled more than 114,000 images of child pornography.

United States Attorney William McSwain said 25-year-old Archie Kissling filmed himself sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy several times over a four-month period.

During an investigation, federal agents found more than 114,000 images and videos of horrific child pornography involving infants, toddlers and young teens on Kissling's phone and online accounts.

“Kissling belongs in only one place – prison – and will now spend the next thirty-five years there, where he will be unable to harm any more innocents," McSwain said.

Along with the 35-year prison sentence, Kissling will be under 10-years supervised release and must pay $39,000 in restitution. He also must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

