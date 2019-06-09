Expand / Collapse search

At least 1 dead after crane collapsed on downtown Dallas apartment building

FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth
Crane collapses onto apartment building in Dallas, Texas Sunday.

DALLAS, Texas - Authorities say at least one person is dead after a crane collapsed onto an apartment building in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon.

It is believed strong winds caused the crane to fall onto the Elan City Lights apartment building, located at 2627 Live Oak St.

Multiple agencies have been called to the scene to assist.

One woman was pronounced dead following the collapse, and as least six others were taken to local hospitals. Two remain in critical condition.

Search and rescue efforts are underway at the apartment building.