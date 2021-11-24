At least 1 hurt in Gloucester County house fire, officials say

Firefighters say at least one person was hurt in a fire that engulfed a home and a barn in rural Gloucester County on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a property on the 200 block of South Tuckahoe Road in Monroe Township just after 7 a.m.

Officials have not said what sparked the blaze, but at least one person was hurt. The victim's condition is unknown.

SkyFOX flew over the smoldering aftermath of the fire that appeared to have been placed under control at little more than an hour crew arrived.

