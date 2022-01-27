2 women hurt in Winslow Township school bus crash

article

Two women suffered serious injuries after authorities say a school bus crashed into a utility pole and a tree Thursday morning in Winslow Township.

The crash occurred on Cedarbrook Road between Grove Street and Central Avenue.

Authorities say bus left the roadway, striking a utility pole and eventually coming to rest after striking a large tree.

Two women in their 70s, the bus driver and aide, had to be freed from the wreckage by Winslow Township firefighters.

The aide was airlifted to Cooper Hospital and the driver was taken to Cooper in an ambulance. Both are in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

