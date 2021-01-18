At least 4 hurt in string of shootings; shelter order issued in Monroe County

article



Authorities say at least four people have been injured in a string of shootings that prompted a shelter-in-place order for some residents north of Mount Pocono.

Mount Pocono Borough Mayor Michael Penn posted on Facebook that there were four or five crime scenes Monday night and "multiple police forces at this time in the Coolbaugh/Tobyhanna areas."

The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management tweeted at about 8:48 p.m. EST that residents "on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East" should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity. Authorities said no suspects have been taken into custody.

